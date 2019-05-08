Herbert Travis Jones Sr.
12/01/1928 - 05/05/2019
Panama City Beach, Florida-
Herbert Travis Jones Sr., 90, died Sunday, May 5, 2019. A graveside service will be held at 11:00AM on Thursday, May 9, 2019, at Oaklawn Cemetery, 720 South Camellia Boulevard in Fort Valley. Family will greet friends prior to the service at 10:00AM at Rooks Funeral Home, 213 West Church Street in Fort Valley.
Born in Ideal to the late Seaborn Oscar Jones and Beulah McCarty Jones, Mr. Jones served in the U. S. Air Force and retired from Utility Construction Company of South Carolina.
Survivors include his children, Travis Jones (Kaycee) of Pavo, Joy Jones of Panama City Beach, Florida, and Dawn Jones of Perry; 12 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; brother, M. L. Jones of Ideal; and a sister, Ann Johnson of Reynolds. He is preceded in death by wife, Ouida C. Jones, four sisters, six brothers, and three great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to your favorite veteran's charity. Rooks Funeral Home in Fort Valley is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on May 8, 2019