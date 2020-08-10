1/1
Herman Lee Evans
Fairburn, GA- Private Graveside Services for Herman Lee Evans will be held 10 AM, Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Glen Haven Memorial Garden. Pastor Torin Dailey will officiate. Rev. David L. Stanley, Sr. will serve as Eulogist. Mr. Evans, 67, passed away Monday, August 3, 2020.
Survivors includes his two children, Hermana "Lori" Evans-McCall and Luchisha J. Herbert (Mark A.); two sisters, Doretha Bradley (Randy) and Loretha Brooks; grandchild, Mekhi D. Thompson and a host of other relatives and friends.
Public Visitation will be held Monday, August 10, 2020 from 2 PM until 3 PM ONLY.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
AUG
11
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Glen Haven Memorial Garden
Funeral services provided by
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA 31217
(478) 743-3331
2 entries
August 9, 2020
Words cannot express how saddened we are to hear about the loss of our classmate. May our condolences bring you comfort and may our prayers ease the pain of this loss. We pray that the love that you have for your beloved father, grandfather, sibling, relative or friend is forever carried in your memories and may these precious memories bring you comfort and peace.
Ballard Hudson Class of 1970
August 6, 2020
Herman served in the US Navy and had a warm heart to everyone who served in the Navy including me. Herman was respected and loved by his family. Herman will be greatly missed by his family. Condolence to his children, sisters, and many nieces and nephews.
Erwin Stinson
Military
