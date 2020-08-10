Herman Lee Evans
Fairburn, GA- Private Graveside Services for Herman Lee Evans will be held 10 AM, Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Glen Haven Memorial Garden. Pastor Torin Dailey will officiate. Rev. David L. Stanley, Sr. will serve as Eulogist. Mr. Evans, 67, passed away Monday, August 3, 2020.
Survivors includes his two children, Hermana "Lori" Evans-McCall and Luchisha J. Herbert (Mark A.); two sisters, Doretha Bradley (Randy) and Loretha Brooks; grandchild, Mekhi D. Thompson and a host of other relatives and friends.
Public Visitation will be held Monday, August 10, 2020 from 2 PM until 3 PM ONLY.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.