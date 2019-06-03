|
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Herman Montford Jr..
|
|
|
|
3969 Mercer University Drive
|
|
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
View Map
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
|
3969 Mercer University Drive
|
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
View Map
Faith First Methodist Church
Herman Montford, Jr.
August 8, 1931 - May 30, 2019
Lizella, GA- Herman Montford Jr., 87, transitioned peacefully to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, May 30, 2019. Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Faith First Methodist Church in Macon, Georgia. Reverend Willie C. Brown will officiate the service. Interment will follow at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. Family visitation will be on Friday, June 07, 2019 from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home. Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery has charge of arrangements. The family can be contacted at 4361 Chant Court, Lizella, Georgia 31052.
Mr. Herman Montford, Jr. was born in Dublin, Georgia, on August 08, 1931 to the late Gertrude (Evans) Montford and the late Herman Montford Sr. On May 30, 2019 in the comfort of his home, Herman transitioned peacefully to be with his Heavenly Father.
At an early age, Herman accepted the Lord Jesus Christ as his Savior by being baptized and joining the Buckeye Baptist Church in Dublin, Georgia. Herman was educated through the Laurens County School System and at the age of 22 he was drafted into the United States Army where he actively served for several years. He married the love of his life, the late Dora F. Montford, on December 30, 1974 enjoying 42 years of holy matrimony before her death in 2017. Herman retired from General Motors Corporation / AC Delco where he worked as an assembler. He loved spending time with family and friends, going to the gym, and watching TV.
Left to cherish the memories of Herman are his two sons, Eugene Grayer Sr. (Dale) of Plainfield, New Jersey and Willie Grayer Jr. of Kathleen, Georgia; one daughter, Cheryl Grayer-McDowell of Macon, Georgia, sister, Oletha Johnson of Dublin, Georgia; brother, Clifford (Kim) Montford of Plainfield, New Jersey; brother-in-law, Merrill Joseph of Dublin, Georgia; sister-in-law, Dorothy Whitehead of Macon, Georgia; brother-in-law, James Wright Sr. of Macon, Georgia; 14 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, and 7 great-great grandchildren; with numerous loving other relatives and friends.
Visit www.maconmp.com to express condolences.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of the arrangements.
View the online memorial for Herman Montford, Jr.
Published in The Telegraph from June 3 to June 6, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|