Herschel Nathan Bowdry
February 15, 1959 - November 15, 2019
Macon, GA- Herschel Nathan Bowdry, 60, of Macon, died Friday, November 15, 2019 at Navicent Health.
The Memorial Service will be held at 1 PM Thursday at Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Milledgeville with Military Honors.
A native of Macon, Mr. Bowdry was born to the late Clyde Bowdry Sr., and Carrie Mae Gaines on February 15, 1959. After graduating from Southwest High School in Macon, he enlisted in the United States Air Force as a supply engineer. This country, and all those that enjoy its freedoms owe Mr. Bowdry a debt of gratitude, and thank him for his service. Mr. Bowdry was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother, Nicholas Bowdry.
Those to cherish Mr. Bowdry's memory are his daughter, Katherine Marie Smart (Reginald E.); sisters, Linda Bowdry, and Kimberly Bowdry; and a brother, Clyde Bowdry Jr.
The family requests donations be made to the , Inc., 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016.
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 20, 2019