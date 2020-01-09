Hester Mae Swarn
May 7, 1926 - January 5, 2020
Macon , GA- Funeral services will be on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Jackson Temple Holiness Church with burial in Bethesda Church cemetery in Juliette GA.
Family visitation will be on Friday, January 10, 2020 at Bentley's Chapel on Montpelier Ave from 6-7 PM
Family contact: 4124 Vallie Dr. Macon GA 31204
Services entrusted to Bentley & Sons Funeral Home, Macon.
Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 9, 2020