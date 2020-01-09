Hester Mae Swarn (1926 - 2020)
Guest Book
  • "Love you always "
    - Andrea Bridgea
  • "Rest in Heavenly peace Aunt Hester . Please give my daddy..."
    - Minnie Myrick Goolsby
Service Information
BENTLEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
2714 MONTPELIER AVE
Macon, GA
31204
(478)-742-0952
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
1:00 PM
Jackson Temple Holiness Church
Obituary
Send Flowers

Hester Mae Swarn
May 7, 1926 - January 5, 2020
Macon , GA- Funeral services will be on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Jackson Temple Holiness Church with burial in Bethesda Church cemetery in Juliette GA.
Family visitation will be on Friday, January 10, 2020 at Bentley's Chapel on Montpelier Ave from 6-7 PM
Family contact: 4124 Vallie Dr. Macon GA 31204
Services entrusted to Bentley & Sons Funeral Home, Macon.


View the online memorial for Hester Mae Swarn
Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 9, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.