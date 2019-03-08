Hilda Freeman
Dry Branch, Ga- Ms. Freeman, 84, passed away Friday, March 1, 2019. Services will be held 2 PM Saturday, March 9, 2019 in the Chapel of Jones Brothers Mortuary, 3035 Millerfield Road. Interment services are private.
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA 31217
(478) 743-3331
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 8, 2019