Hilda Freeman (1933 - 2019)
Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hilda Freeman.

Hilda Freeman
Dry Branch, Ga- Ms. Freeman, 84, passed away Friday, March 1, 2019. Services will be held 2 PM Saturday, March 9, 2019 in the Chapel of Jones Brothers Mortuary, 3035 Millerfield Road. Interment services are private.


View the online memorial for Hilda Freeman
Funeral Home
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA 31217
(478) 743-3331
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 8, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.