1/
Hilda Jacquelyn Hall Kersey
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hilda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hilda Jacquelyn Hall Kersey
6/2/1937 - 7/17/2020
Montezuma, Ga.- Mrs. Hilda Jacquelyn Hall Kersey, 83, of Montezuma, Ga. passed away Friday, July 17, 2020 in Crisp Regional Hospital in Cordele, Ga. Services will be held at a later date.
Mrs. Kersey was a native of Telfair County, Ga. and a member of the Westside Church of Christ. She was retired from Nabisco Co. She was a former member of the Garden Club and the Historical Society. Jackie was preceded in death by her husband, Richard H. Hall; two sons, David Lee Kersey and Mark Duane Kersey.
Survivors include her son, Richard Grant Kersey of Montezuma, Ga.; daughter-in-law, Michelle Kersey of Hawkinsville, Ga.; brother, Deryl Hall of Warner Robins, Ga.; sisters, Brenda Griffin of Bonaire, Ga., Kay Stewart (Jerry) of Lake Oconee, Ga.; adopted daughter, Sarah Ulmer of Powhatan, Virginia; 4 grandchildren, Mark, Redden (Sarah), Galadrial Johnson (Step), Gabriel Kersey, William Campbell and Mindy Campbell. Also her Companion James A. Wilder.
Clark Funeral Home of Hawkinsville, Ga. is in charge of the arrangements.
Please sign the online register at www.clarkfuneralhawkinsville.com.


View the online memorial for Hilda Jacquelyn Hall Kersey



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Clark Funeral Home
142 Commerce St
Hawkinsville, GA 31036
(478) 783-1471
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved