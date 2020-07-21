Hilda Jacquelyn Hall Kersey
6/2/1937 - 7/17/2020
Montezuma, Ga.- Mrs. Hilda Jacquelyn Hall Kersey, 83, of Montezuma, Ga. passed away Friday, July 17, 2020 in Crisp Regional Hospital in Cordele, Ga. Services will be held at a later date.
Mrs. Kersey was a native of Telfair County, Ga. and a member of the Westside Church of Christ. She was retired from Nabisco Co. She was a former member of the Garden Club and the Historical Society. Jackie was preceded in death by her husband, Richard H. Hall; two sons, David Lee Kersey and Mark Duane Kersey.
Survivors include her son, Richard Grant Kersey of Montezuma, Ga.; daughter-in-law, Michelle Kersey of Hawkinsville, Ga.; brother, Deryl Hall of Warner Robins, Ga.; sisters, Brenda Griffin of Bonaire, Ga., Kay Stewart (Jerry) of Lake Oconee, Ga.; adopted daughter, Sarah Ulmer of Powhatan, Virginia; 4 grandchildren, Mark, Redden (Sarah), Galadrial Johnson (Step), Gabriel Kersey, William Campbell and Mindy Campbell. Also her Companion James A. Wilder.
Clark Funeral Home of Hawkinsville, Ga. is in charge of the arrangements.
