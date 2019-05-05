Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hilda Madden Wilson. View Sign Service Information Snow's Memorial Chapel 746 Cherry Street Macon , GA 31201 (478)-743-7417 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Vineville United Methodist Church Visitation Following Services Vineville United Methodist Church. Send Flowers Obituary

Hilda Madden Wilson

May 1, 1927 - May 3, 2019

Macon , GA- Hilda Madden Wilson, passed away on Friday, May 3, 2019. A Celebration of her life will be held on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Vineville United Methodist Church. Burial will be private with Dr. Jimmy Asbell, Rev. John Irwin and Andy Watson officiating. The family will greet friends following the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Methodist Children's Home, 304 Pierce Ave., Macon GA 31204.

Hilda was born in Greenwood, SC to her biological parents, Mr. and Mrs. Lonnie Sweezy and adoptive parents, Mr. and Mrs. W.D. Madden. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Karen Wilson Walker. Hilda came to Macon in 1943 and was employed by Southern Bell Telephone Company advancing to Assistant Night Chief Operator and published The Southern Belle in 1951. She was employed by The Navy Department for 6 years transferring to Robins Air Force Base from which she as Contracting Officer for the U-2 Reconnaissance Aircraft after 37 years. Hilda received a Meritorious Service Award from the Commanding General of Air Force Logistics Command. Following her government service, Mrs. Wilson was employed by the Better Business Bureau as Marketing Specialist during which time she was recognized by the Council of Better Business Bureaus as the #3 Sales Executive in the United States. She served Weight Watchers International as a Lecturer for 18 years. Additionally, she served as President of Better Management Association, Business and Professional Women's Club and Macon Woman's Club and as Parliamentarian for 9 years for The Macon Symphony Guild. She was a certified Parliamentarian, a member of the National Association of Parliamentarians and received her training at The Institute in New York. She was a member and volunteered with Citizen's Board (President) 1995, reader for Nursing Homes, Beverly Enterprises and Bell Arbor. She also volunteered at the Methodist Home. She was an active member of Staff Parish and Worship Committees and chairman of Communion Committee. Hilda was a Commissioned Stephen's Minister having been assigned 3 care receivers. She was a member of Vineville United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 72 years, Walter D. Wilson, two grandchildren, Sam (Ashly) Mullis, Jr. and Lauren Mullis, 7 great grandchildren, Allyssah, Kari, Savannah, Anna Grace, Aniyah Noah, Jace and Micah Mullis, several nieces and nephews.

