Hilda Sheffield
1926 - 2020
Macon, GA- Hilda Washburn Sheffield, 93, of Macon died August 20, 2020. A funeral service will be Sunday, August 23, 2020, at 2:00 PM at Greenwood Baptist Church with Kim Washburn speaking. Burial will be private.
Born to the late C.B and Pauline Washburn, Hilda is survived by her daughter, Terri L Sheffield of Macon Georgia; granddaughter, Annaclaire Orris of Suwannee, Georgia; numerous nieces and nephews; and several great nieces and nephews. Hilda was preceded in death by her parents C.B and Pauline Washburn; husband, Thomas C. Sheffield; daughter, Frances S. Orris; two brothers, Reverend Roy Washburn, and Hubert Washburn; and three sisters, Frances Washburn, Elsie Taylor and Nell Bierman.
Hilda attended Jones County Schools and graduated class of 1942. She attended Georgia State College for Women and Georgia College and State University. She worked as a bookkeeper for Solomon Insurance Agency until she retired.
Hilda was active in Jones County Farm Bureau. She enjoyed going out to dinner on Thursday nights with her friends known as the "Sunshine Girls", until her health limited outings. She was an avid Georgia Bulldawgs fan, and Saturdays in the fall were all about football.
Hart's Jones County Chapel, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 307 Pecan Lane, Gray, GA 31032 has charge of the arrangements.



Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
23
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Greenwood Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Hart's Mortuary, Jones County Chapel
307 Pecan Lane
Gray, GA 31032
(478) 986-4278
