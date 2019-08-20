Hiliary Caison
September 13, 1924 - August 18, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- Hiliary Caison, 94, passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2019. A Graveside Service will be held at 2:00PM on Thursday August 22, 2019 at Magnolia Park Cemetery. Reverend Micah Emery will officiate. Visitation will be held one and a half hours prior to service from 12:30PM to 2:00PM at Heritage Memorial Funeral Home.
Hiliary was born on September 13, 1924 in Ludowici, Georgia to the late Willie and Lanie Caison. He retired as Civil Service from Robins Air Force Base after 30 plus years of dedicated service. Hiliary enjoyed beekeeping, woodworking and tending to his vegetable garden. He was a loving husband, dad, and grandfather who will be greatly missed.
Along with his parents he is preceded in death by 2 brothers and 2 sisters.
His loving memory will forever be cherished by his wife of 66 years, Christine Lewis Caison; 3 children, Kathy Giddens (Craig), Warner Robins; Robin Caison, Warner Robins; Tammy Mackai (Corey), Wisconsin; 4 grandchildren, Tyler Giddens, Ivy Giddens, Kimberly Giddens and Jordan Filipiak.
Published in The Telegraph from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019