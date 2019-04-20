Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hilton R. Henson. View Sign

Hilton R. Henson

August 20, 1935 - April 18, 2019

Warner Robins, GA-

FROM A DAUGHTER'S PERSPECTIVE:

He's the GREATEST man I've EVER known. He's the KINDEST SOUL I've ever met. He's my model of CONSISTENCY. He's my example of INTEGRITY. He's my portrait of HONOR. He's my "JESUS WITH SKIN ON." He's my FRIEND, my BUDDY, my SUNSHINE, my ROLE MODEL, my SOUND MAN, my PROTECTOR, my ADVOCATE, my BLANKET, my FIGHT-ER, my ANCHOR, my NORTH, my LAUGHTER, my ADVOCATE, my SECURITY, my WARMTH, my COMPANION, my CHAMPION, my CONFIDANT, my TEACHER, my SHOULDER, my LIFE-BREATHER, my DADDY & my HERO. There is no defining the Grand Canyon of hurt in my heart. But, greater than that - there is no taming the JOY in my spirit for His new "Room With A View!!!!" He's there (right now) in the presence of EVERYTHING HOPED FOR - in FULL MEASURE!!!!!!! He has seen TRUE LOVE FACE-TO-FACE!!!!! He is privy to see the influence of HIS earthly LOVE as he witnesses all the souls who are in Heaven BECAUSE OF HIM!!!!! He has experienced communion with all of his beloveds who have already crossed The Great Divide!!!! His HEALING is complete!!! He's had his Red Carpet Parade!!!! There is no lack, nothing missing, & nothing broken!!! I will ALWAYS, ALWAYS, ALWAYS remember the sacrifices you made for me without acclaim or rolling credits. That's just the CONSISTENT HUMILITY in which you lived your life. I crave to leave an eternal LEGACY of LOVE for my boys as you have built for me. My BELOVED DADDY, thanks for remembering our pinky promise as you save me a "box seat" right next to YOU in Heaven!!!! I can't wait to see you, again!!! I. LOVE. YOU., MY. FOREVER. HERO…

FROM A WIFE'S PERSPECTIVE:

He's my HALF-A-CENTURY (plus 2) BOYFRIEND, my LOVER, my PROVIDER, my FAMILY-MAKER, my LEADER, my HUMBLE SERVANT, my OUT-TO-EATER, my STORY-TELLER, my SOLID GROUND, my SAFE PLACE, my GRACE-GIVER, my SHELTER, my ROCK, my WAY-MAKER, & my WORLD. THANK YOU for choosing me to build a life with, Hilton Raymond Henson!!!! I'd say we "DONE GOOD!!!!!" I'd do it all over, again!! I'd live the same life, & I wouldn't change a thing. I will FOREVER hold you dear, rehearse all the pages of you each day, and be EVER-THANKFUL for each moment of LIFE & LOVE I had the privilege of sharing with YOU!!!!! I'll see you, again, babe!!!! I LOVE YOU ALWAYS, HILTON…

FROM TWO GRANDSON'S PERSPECTIVE:

He's my "DUB" (Spencer), our PAPA, our FRIEND, our EXAMPLE, our "PARADE MARSHALL," our BIGGEST FAN, our WOULDN'T-MISS-A-BALLGAMER, our BISCUIT-MAKER, our SPEND-THE-NIGHTER, our PAPER AIRPLANE DESIGNER, our TRAVELER, our UBER DRIVER, our HAPPY PLACE, our SWEET TEA CONNOISSEUR, our EVENT PLANNER, our SAFETY, our LATE-NIGHT GIGGLER, our "WHAT HAPPENS AT PAPA'S, STAYS AT PA-PA'S," our TEACHER, our SECRET-KEEPER, our ALWAYS-WELCOME, our SLEEPING BAG PARTNER, our TENT-BUILDER, TRACTOR-RIDER, & our HERO from every angle!!! You have fought for us, carried us, held us, befriended us, challenged us, encouraged us, prayed for us & taught us. We PROUDLY carry on your legacy!! You will ALWAYS be in our hearts, footprinted in our souls, and honored throughout our lifetime. Our kids will know who you are, because we will teach them "your ways." THANK YOU for your OCEAN of UNCONDITIONAL LOVE you've poured into our lives. WE WILL LOVE YOU ALWAYS, PAPA…

FROM A SON-IN-LAW'S PERSPECTIVE:

He gave me his daughter's hand in marriage. He welcomed me "in" without stipulations. He loved me as a son. He's the framework of GENEROSITY. He's FAITHFUL & TRUE, the epitome of a GENTLEMAN, the "EXTRA" in ordinary, a DIFFERENCE-MAKER, & a GOLIATH of a father, husband, grandson, brother, uncle, & friend!!!!! I'll always hold dear each of our conversations, respect you as a leader, laugh at your "bad humor," recount your "true stories," & fondly re-travel each journey we've had with YOU, Hilton!!!! THANK YOU for being a 2nd dad to me. I LOVE YOU.

Hilton was preceded to Heaven by his mother, Addy Goldman Henson, his father, Jesse Henson, his brother, Bo Henson, his sister, Nettie

His "Celebration of a Life Well-Lived Service" is Monday, April 22, at 4:30PM at McCullough Funeral Home, 417 South Houston Lake Road, Warner Robins, GA 31088. (There will be a private family gathering at 3:30PM.) The family WIDE-ARM-WELCOMES you to embrace LOVE & PEACE in their home following the service!!! They would like for each reader of this obituary to ENGRAVE a message on your heart:

"YOU. ARE. LOVED.

and there ain't nothin' you can do 'bout it!!!!!"

Romans 8:38-39!!!!!!!!





