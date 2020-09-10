1/1
Hixie Virginia Windham Hutchison
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hixie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hixie Virginia Windham Hutchison
February 3, 1933 - August 14, 2020
Macon, GA- Hixie Virginia Windham Hutchison, 87, of Macon, passed away Friday, August 14, 2020. A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Houston Road Church of God of Prophecy.
Daughter of the late Riley Henry and Blanche Youngblood Windham, Mrs. Hutchison was born in Reynolds, Georgia. She was a loving wife and mother. She was a loving caregiver to her mother and husband for many years. A long-time member of Houston Road Church of God of Prophecy, she was a prayer warrior for her church. One of her favorite things to do was to attend church. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Hutchison was preceded in death by her husband, James Aubrey Hutchison, sons, Glenn Hutchison and Wendell Hutchison, and brother, Kenneth Windham.
Mrs. Hutchison is survived by her sons, Darrell Hutchison (Junnette) of Holiday, Florida, and Randy Hutchison (Diana) of Chester, Virginia; 5 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Lucy Windham.
Please visit www.hartsmort.com to express condolences.
Hart's at the Cupola, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 6324 Peake Rd, Macon, GA 31210 has charge of the arrangements.


View the online memorial for Hixie Virginia Windham Hutchison



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Houston Road Church of God of Prophecy
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hart's Mortuary at the Cupola
6324 Peake Road
Macon, GA 31210
478-746-4322
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved