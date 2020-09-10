Hixie Virginia Windham Hutchison
February 3, 1933 - August 14, 2020
Macon, GA- Hixie Virginia Windham Hutchison, 87, of Macon, passed away Friday, August 14, 2020. A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Houston Road Church of God of Prophecy.
Daughter of the late Riley Henry and Blanche Youngblood Windham, Mrs. Hutchison was born in Reynolds, Georgia. She was a loving wife and mother. She was a loving caregiver to her mother and husband for many years. A long-time member of Houston Road Church of God of Prophecy, she was a prayer warrior for her church. One of her favorite things to do was to attend church. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Hutchison was preceded in death by her husband, James Aubrey Hutchison, sons, Glenn Hutchison and Wendell Hutchison, and brother, Kenneth Windham.
Mrs. Hutchison is survived by her sons, Darrell Hutchison (Junnette) of Holiday, Florida, and Randy Hutchison (Diana) of Chester, Virginia; 5 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Lucy Windham.
