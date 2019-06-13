Hollis Johnson
September 6, 1925 - June 10, 2019
Alamo, GA- Mr. Hollis Eli Johnson, 93, of Alamo, passed away Monday, June 10, 2019 at Meadows Regional Medical Center in Vidalia, GA. He was born September 6, 1925, in Glenwood, GA, to the late Henry James and Anna Burnette Johnson. He served in the United States Army and was manager of the Hollis E. Johnson Family Tree Farm.
Mr. Johnson is survived by his daughter and son-in-law: Anne and Gene Hart; grandson: James Hollis Hart (Caila); great-grandson: Hollis Edward Hart; sisters: Elene Griffith (Bud) and Linda Johnson; brother: Gene Johnson (Betty); nieces and nephews: Lynn Johnson (Gayle), Sharon G. Hartzog (Dan), Dr. Jim Griffith (Laurel), Jennifer Vaughan (Jim), Lisa Deutsch (Brian), Suzanne Kea (George), Tom Windham, and Gail Johnson. He was preceded in death by his wife: Margaret Johnson; daughter: Laura Jane Johnson; brother: Maurice Johnson; and nephew: Wayne Johnson.
Visitation will be held Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Towns Funeral Home from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm. Funeral services are 11:00 am Friday, June 14, 2019 at the Alamo First Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the Alamo City Cemetery.
Towns Funeral Home of Alamo is in charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Hollis Johnson
Published in The Telegraph on June 13, 2019