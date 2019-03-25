Holly Ann Caldwell
June 27, 1960 - March 23, 2019
Roberta, Georgia- Holly Ann Robertson Caldwell, 58, of Roberta, Georgia passed away surrounded by her family on Saturday, March 23, 2019. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Fairhaven Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. The family will have a time of visitation on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. till 8:00 p.m. in Fairhaven Funeral Home, Macon.
Born in Memphis, Tennessee, she was the daughter of the late William E. Robertson and Collie Mae Bilow Robertson. She was a member of the Living Stone Baptist Church, Crawford County. She was preceded in death by a daughter Ashley Foskey and a sister, Ellen Higdon.
She is survived by her husband, Benny Lewis Caldwell, Children, Amy Nall(Stephen) and Benny "Bug" Caldwell. Grandchildren, Gavin Nall, Caylee Nall and Rachael Stoutenburg. Brothers, Jimmy Mullis, Charlie "Speedy" Robertson, William E. "Bubba" Robertson, and Thomas Wayne Robertson.
Flowers will be accepted but family requested that memorials be made to the Living Stone Baptist Church, Taylors Mill Road, Ft. Valley, Georgia 31030 or to the Lizella Baptist Church, 2950 South Lizella Road Lizella, Ga. 31052.
Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Macon, Ga. has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 25, 2019