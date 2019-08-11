Holly Sirena (Coulter) Taylor
February 23, 1993 - August 9, 2019
Perry, GA- Holly Sirena (Coulter) Taylor, 26, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, August 9, 2019 at the Coliseum Medical Center in Macon, Ga. A visitation for family and friends will be held on Monday, August 12, 2019 from 6:00 – 8:00 pm at Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory. Services celebrating her life will be held on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 11:00 am at Abundant Grace Church with Pastor Daron Gray officiating. Holly will be interred in Woodlawn Cemetery in Perry, GA.
Holly was born on February 23, 1993 in Warner Robins, GA to her parents, Greg and Saundra (Reynolds) Coulter of Perry, GA. She previously worked at Loving Care Daycare as a 2K teacher, but most recently was a homemaker. Holly was a very gifted and talented artist and used her talents to volunteer as a makeup artist for family and friends during their special occasions. She created many beautiful paintings and drawings. She was also an avid gamer which she enjoyed with her husband. Holly will be remembered for her loving and giving heart and a beloved wife, daughter, sister, granddaughter, aunt and friend. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather: Don Reynolds and paternal grandmother: Chris Coulter.
In addition to her parents, Holly is survived by her husband, William "Billy" Taylor of Perry, GA; brother: Joshua Coulter (Mariah) of Perry, GA; maternal grandmother: Ruth Hampson (Joe) of Kathleen; paternal grandfather: Frank Coulter (Linda) of Perry, GA and numerous extended family and friends.
With honor, Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 11, 2019