Hong-Eun Chang
June 1, 1957 - November 11, 2019
Byron, GA- In August of 2018, Hong-Eun Chang, loving wife, mother, and sister, was diagnosed with Stage 4 lung cancer. Although she received a grim prognosis, she never lost hope and continued to fight. Hong-Eun fought emotionally and physically, and her strong will to live, unwavering faith in God, and the love and prayers of family carried her through the difficult time. She responded to the medicine at first, but eventually succumbed to the disease late on the evening of Monday, November 11, 2019. She was 62 years old.
Hong-Eun was born in Jeonju, South Korea on June 1, 1957. While she lived her life in support of her husband's ministry at Korean Full Gospel Church of Warner Robins, her family always came first above all as she made many personal sacrifices for them. Hong-Eun possessed a true servant's heart, was a hard worker, and enjoyed volunteering at Houston Medical Center for more than 10 years. Gardening, reading, and singing were her favorite ways to pass the time. Hong-Eun will be remembered as a Godly lady who was respected and admired by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her father, Ok-Jin Kim.
Hong-Eun is survived by her devoted husband of 36 years, Pastor Bong-Taek Chang and children, Mi-Hae Heather Chang and Dae-Yong Pieter Chang, all of Byron; mother, Soon-Ja Kim of Seoul, South Korea; and sisters, Hong-Hyun Kim of Seoul, South Korea and Hong-Yong Kim of Solingen, Germany.
Visitation will be Thursday, November 14, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Korean Full Gospel Church of Warner Robins at 105 Wisconsin Avenue, Warner Robins, GA 31093. A funeral service will immediately follow at 2:00p.m. at the church with Reverend Joseph Kim officiating. At the family's request, Mrs. Chang's burial will be private.
Go to www.mcculloughfh.com to sign the Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.
View the online memorial for Hong-Eun Chang
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 14, 2019