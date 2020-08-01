1/
Horace "Gene" Daniels Jr.
1943 - 2020
Horace "Gene" Daniels, Jr.
Jones County, Georgia- The death of Mr. Horace "Gene" Daniels, Jr., age 77, occurred Wednesday, July 29, 2020 in the Cardiovascular ICU at Coliseum Hospital. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, August 3, 2020 at the Gordon Baptist Church with Rev. Aaron Thomason and Rev. Frank Morris officiating, burial will follow in Ramah Cemetery.
Mr. Daniels was the son of Horace Eugene and Lessie Brooks Daniels. He graduated from Wilkinson County High School, Middle Georgia College and graduated from the University of Georgia. He was a member of Gordon Baptist Church. Gene worked at McGaw Laboratories and retired after a long career from Bell South/AT&T Communications. He was a member of the Gordon Masonic Lodge and was a 32nd degree Mason. Gene enjoyed Golf, Deep sea fishing & hunting in Colorado and fishing with his grandsons in Canada.
Survivors include his wife, Sandra Self Daniels of Macon, son Todd Daniels (Melissa) of Wichita, KS, daughter Dawn Eugenia Daniels Harding (Marquis) of De Forest Wisconsin, and Shannon Anne Linde (Paul) of St. Augustine, FL. Sister Brenda Ely (David) of Marietta, brother Harold Daniels (Patricia) of Macon, five grandchildren, Julia Faith Daniels, Paul Harding (Natalia), Lukas Harding, DeLaney Harding, and Noah Harding, a number of nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive.
Many thanks to the caring staff in the Cardiovascular ICU at Coliseum Hospital for the care given to Gene.
Friends who wish may make memorial contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Visitation will be held Monday at the Gordon Baptist Church from 1:00 PM until the service time.
Couey Reece Stanley Funeral Home has charge of arrangements


Published in The Telegraph from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Gordon Baptist Church
AUG
3
Service
02:00 PM
Gordon Baptist Church
Couey-Reece-Stanley Funeral Home
101 Jackson St
Gordon, GA 31031
(478) 628-2105
