HORACE EVANS FLOURNOY
PERRY, GA- Horace Evans Flournoy, 79, passed away peacefully on Palm Sunday, April 14, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Visitation will be on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Second Memorial Baptist Church. Funeral Services will begin at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the church after the visitation. Interment will be in Perry Memorial Gardens immediately following the services. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial contributions to Second Memorial Baptist Church Building Fund, 1845 Kings Chapel Road, Perry, GA 31069.
Horace was born in Elko on January 21, 1940, to the late John and Frances Willard Flournoy. He was first and foremost a cattle farmer, what he loved doing most. Horace worked in Civil Service at Robins Air Force Base for over 30 years and retired as a Computer Programmer. A long-time member of Second Memorial Baptist Church, he was a Sunday School teacher for many years, a youth leader, and a member of the Voices of Praise music group. He loved riding horses and enjoyed watching young calves frolic in early morning. The teachings of Jesus inspired him daily, and His greatest treasures in life were his family. Horace was preceded in death by his daughter, Amy Maddox; his brothers, Vernie Lee Flournoy and Robert Norman Flournoy; his sister, Judy Faye Smith; and his first wife, Judy Morrow Flournoy.
Left to cherish the memories of Horace are his loving and devoted wife of 12 years, Doris Scott Flournoy of Perry; his children, Curtis Flournoy (Martha) and Jeff Flournoy (Donna), all of Perry; his grandchildren, Curt Flournoy (Tiffany) of Milledgeville, Lucas Flournoy (Tiffany) of Perry, Mandy Flournoy of Kathleen, Celenia Flournoy of Bonaire, Kameron Flournoy (Natalie) of Gray, Matthew Maddox, Crystal Anderson (Lee), Dana Howard (Robert), and Summer Davison, all of Perry; fifteen great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 16, 2019