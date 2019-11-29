Horace Harvey Jr.

Service Information
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA
31217
(478)-743-3331
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Luke Baptist Church
Obituary
Horace Harvey, Jr.
Macon, GA- Funeral services for Horace Harvey, Jr. will be held 11 AM Saturday, November 30, 2019 at St. Luke Baptist Church. Rev. Jarvis Adside, Jr. will officiate. Rev. Johnny Morgan will serve as Eulogist. Interment services will follow at County Line Baptist Church Cemetery. Mr. Harvey, 67, passed away Saturday, November 23, 2019.
Survivors includes his sister, Virginia (Dexter) Davis; three brothers, Rogers Harvey, Eric (Denise) Harvey and Sidney Harvey; grandchild, Gabrielle Phillips and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 29, 2019
