Horace Harvey, Jr.
Macon, GA- Funeral services for Horace Harvey, Jr. will be held 11 AM Saturday, November 30, 2019 at St. Luke Baptist Church. Rev. Jarvis Adside, Jr. will officiate. Rev. Johnny Morgan will serve as Eulogist. Interment services will follow at County Line Baptist Church Cemetery. Mr. Harvey, 67, passed away Saturday, November 23, 2019.
Survivors includes his sister, Virginia (Dexter) Davis; three brothers, Rogers Harvey, Eric (Denise) Harvey and Sidney Harvey; grandchild, Gabrielle Phillips and a host of other relatives and friends.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 29, 2019