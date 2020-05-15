Howard Cox
1966 - 2020
Howard Cox
November 8, 1966 - May 5, 2020
Bishop, GA- Howard Todd Cox, 53, of Bishop, died Tuesday, May 5, 2020.
Born in Jacksonville, he was a son of the late Harold T. Cox and Wilma D. Cox. Todd enjoyed golfing and smoking anything on his Big Green Egg. He was currently serving on the board of the Northeast Georgia Council of the Boy Scouts of America. Todd previously served as President of Georgia's chapter of Healthcare Financial Management Association and was CFO of Navicent Baldwin in Milledgeville. He was a member of Prince Avenue Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife of 24 years, Julie Jarrell Cox; son, Russell and daughter, Kristen.
Memorial service details will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice.
Lord and Stephens, West is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on May 15, 2020.
