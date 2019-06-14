Howard Earl Williams
07/22/1950 - 06/12/2019
COCHRAN, GA- Howard Earl Williams Sr., 68, passed on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 peacfully at his home, in Cochran, GA, after fighting a courageous battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his wife,children, and grandchildren as his battle was won.
Services for Mr. Williams will be held Saturday, June 15, at 2pm at Cool Springs Primitive Baptist Church. Burial will be in The Williams Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday, June 14, from 6 - 8 pm at Cool Springs Primitive Baptist Church.
Mr. Williams was born in Hazlehurst, moved to Macon as a child and then later to Twiggs County in his teens, where he lived the rest of his life. Mr Williams was a Vietnam War Veteran of the United States Army. He was retired from J. M. Huber Corporation after 30 years of service. He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard Lee (H.L.) and Kathleen Ray Williams of Cochran, and by his granddaughter Ivy Reid Williams
Mr. Williams is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Cathy Nobles Williams, who was by his side and cared for him with amazing passion throughout his journey. Mr. Williams is survived by his son Howard Earl (Melissa) Williams II, of Cochran, and his children Austin, Arrie, and Ashlyn Williams, his daughter Darla Williams (Bill) Brown, of Dublin, and her children, William, Laine, and Walker Brown, and his son, Thomas Karl (Samantha) Williams, of Danville, and his children Emmy Kay, Thomas, and Elizabeth Williams. The joy of his grandchildren was certainly a driving force in his long survival of this disease. Mr. Williams was also survived by many extended family members.
A special thanks to all of those who visited, cared for, and prayed for the family throughout this journey.
Reece Funeral Home in Jeffersonville has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on June 14, 2019