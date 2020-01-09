Howard Franklin Gordon
August 13, 1943 - January 7, 2020
Hawkinsville, Ga.- Mr. Howard Franklin Gordon, 76, of Hawkinsville, Ga. passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2019 at his residence. There are no services scheduled at this time.
Mr. Gordon was a native of Bibb County, Ga. and a member of the Southside Baptist Church of Warner Robins, Ga. He was a retired machinist for General Motors Tech Center in Michigan. He was preceded in death by his father, James Vinson Gordon and two sisters, Diane Stripling and Sandra Smith.
Survivors include his mother, Eleanor Weaver Hatton of Perry, Ga.; wife, Merry Lynn Gordon of Hawkinsville, Ga.; four sons, Tim Gordon of Stewart, Florida, Tom Gordon of Mexico, Todd Gordon of Waynesboro, Virginia, Ted Gordon of Melbourne, Florida; one daughter, Tina DiGiacomo of Satellite Beach, Florida; 10 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
Clark Funeral Home of Hawkinsville, Ga. is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 9, 2020