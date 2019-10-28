Howard Franklin "Frank" Kirk, III
August 3, 1947 - October 26, 2019
Macon, GA- Howard Franklin "Frank" Kirk, III, 72 passed away Friday, October 26, 2019. A Celebration of is Life will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday in the chapel of Ingleside Baptist Church. Burial will be private. Dr. Mark Hudgins will officiate. The family will greet friends one hour prior to service time in the social hall of the church. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Ingleside Baptist Church, 834 Wimbish Road, Macon 31210 or the , 270 Peachtree Street #1040, Atlanta, GA 30303.
Mr. Kirk was born in Perry, Georgia the son of the late Robbie Mae Haulbrook Kirk and Howard Franklin Kirk, Jr. He was retired from Lowe's and also worked for over 25 years at K-Mart. Mr. Kirk was a member of Ingleside Baptist Church and also attended Lanier meetings.
Mr. Kirk is survived by his wife, Nancy Stephens Kirk; children Howard "Frankie" Kirk, IV (Raquel Farrell), Cara Jennifer Price, Tracy Michelle Hebenton (Tod), and Meredith Nicole Hiscox (Thomas); 11 grandchildren; 2 great-grandsons; siblings, Dianne Greene (Robert) and Carolyn Union; several nieces and nephews.
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 28, 2019