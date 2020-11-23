Howard Loris Spann
July 2, 1954 - November 20, 2020
Warner Robins, Georgia - Lifelong resident of middle Georgia and owner and operator of Seaways Seafood, Howard Loris Spann, age 66, passed away at home on Friday, November 20, 2020. He was born in Macon, Georgia on July 2, 1954, the son of the late Howard Walter and Jackie E. Spann.
An extrovert from the time he was young, Loris was game to try anything and loved having a good time. He loved meeting new people and talking to anyone he crossed paths with. Loris used his gift of gab to become a heck of a car salesman and won numerous Salesman of the Year Awards. In the 1980s, his parents handed over ownership of their business, Seaways Seafood to him, which he kept running successfully for many years. Loris was a hard worker who genuinely adored his employees and they felt the same about him. His hobbies included collecting and shooting guns, hunting, cars, and hot rods. Watching NASCAR and driving in the Richard Petty Driving Experience was one of the highlights of his life.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Gerald Tolbert.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 31 years, Carol Spann; children, Lori Lynn Smith, Bubba Spann, and Lucas Spann; grandchildren, Dylan and Tristan Spann, and T.J. and Conner Smith; brother, Steven Spann; niece and nephew, Erica and James Spann; and numerous friends.
The family will receive friends for a memorial gathering on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given in memory of Loris to the Mexico Beach Artificial Reef Association, https://www.mbara.org/donate.cfm
.
Learn about the measures McCullough Funeral Home is taking to ensure the health and safety of our guests at mcculloughfh.com
. There you can also sign an Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.