Hoyle Randolph (Randy)
Macon, GA- On March 22, 1965 Hoyle Randolph (Randy) was born in Macon, Georgia. And too soon on August 6, 2019, he passed away. Reed and Lynette Sessions, his parents, preceded him in death.
He was survived by his daughters, Lindsay (Alex) Mendoza and Rebekah (Mitch) Hollis and his grandchildren: Aidia and Knox (Lindsay), Seth, Ashlynn and Rhett (Rebekah). Randy's surviving siblings are Lyn S. Young, Elaine (Bill) Toney, and Edward Sessions.
Stratford Academy and Mercer University were schools from which Randy graduated. During his working life he was in sales including real estate leasing, selling and buying.
Family arrangements for dispersing of his ashes will be planned for a later date in a private ceremony.
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 28, 2019