Hoyt Meadows08/22/1926 - 10/24/2020Macon, GA- Hoyt Meadows, 94, died Saturday, October 24, 2020. Services will be held on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, with family to receive friends from 12 noon to 1:00 PM at Rooks Funeral Home, 109 West White Road in Byron, followed by a graveside service with military honors at 2:00 PM at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens, 7070 Houston Road in Macon.Born in Colbert to the late Cicero and Annie Mae McEntire Meadows, Mr. Meadows served in the United States Navy during World War II. He retired from civil service as an aircraft mechanic at Robins Air Force Base and was a member of the Pentecostal Church.Survivors include his children, Joe Meadows (Patricia), Faye Brown, and Randall Meadows (Jennifer); granddaughters, Kimberly Lee Yetter (Ken), Michelle Maddox, Tonia Rogers (Robert), Lisa Tidwell (Russ), and Melanie Bratcher (Jeremy); greatgrandchildren, Joey Yetter, Trent Yetter, Patrick Yetter, Haley Maddox, Skylar Maddox, Katie Robinson (Dylon), Eric Rogers (Samantha), Cory Rogers (Rachel), Cris Stephens (Rachael), Ben Stephens, Alyson Tidwell, Jack Tidwell, Layken Bratcher, Josiah Bratcher, and Ezra Bratcher; 13 great-great grandchildren; and a brother, R. B. Meadows. He is preceded in death by his wives, Johnnie Lou Smith Meadows and Vera E. Warren Meadows, and brothers, Harold Meadows and J. T. Meadows.Rooks Funeral Home in Byron is in charge of arrangements.