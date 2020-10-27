1/
Hoyt Meadows
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hoyt's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hoyt Meadows
08/22/1926 - 10/24/2020
Macon, GA- Hoyt Meadows, 94, died Saturday, October 24, 2020. Services will be held on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, with family to receive friends from 12 noon to 1:00 PM at Rooks Funeral Home, 109 West White Road in Byron, followed by a graveside service with military honors at 2:00 PM at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens, 7070 Houston Road in Macon.
Born in Colbert to the late Cicero and Annie Mae McEntire Meadows, Mr. Meadows served in the United States Navy during World War II. He retired from civil service as an aircraft mechanic at Robins Air Force Base and was a member of the Pentecostal Church.
Survivors include his children, Joe Meadows (Patricia), Faye Brown, and Randall Meadows (Jennifer); granddaughters, Kimberly Lee Yetter (Ken), Michelle Maddox, Tonia Rogers (Robert), Lisa Tidwell (Russ), and Melanie Bratcher (Jeremy); greatgrandchildren, Joey Yetter, Trent Yetter, Patrick Yetter, Haley Maddox, Skylar Maddox, Katie Robinson (Dylon), Eric Rogers (Samantha), Cory Rogers (Rachel), Cris Stephens (Rachael), Ben Stephens, Alyson Tidwell, Jack Tidwell, Layken Bratcher, Josiah Bratcher, and Ezra Bratcher; 13 great-great grandchildren; and a brother, R. B. Meadows. He is preceded in death by his wives, Johnnie Lou Smith Meadows and Vera E. Warren Meadows, and brothers, Harold Meadows and J. T. Meadows.
Rooks Funeral Home in Byron is in charge of arrangements.


View the online memorial for Hoyt Meadows



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Rooks Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
27
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Glen Haven Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rooks Funeral Home - Byron
109 West White Road
Byron, GA 31008
(478)956-4242
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 26, 2020
Granddaddy you will be greatly missed. I pray that Granny and my mom were there to meet you. I can see you all together Granny, Vera, your sons and daughter Robbie Rainey, Marcus Rainey and Ruth Henderson. What a great day that must have been. Love you your granddaughter.
Susan Henderson
Grandchild
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved