Hubert Ronald Dobson
July 10, 1937 - August 27, 2019
Athens, GA- Hubert Ronald Dobson went to be with the Lord on August 27th at 5:20 pm surrounded by loving family. Ronald was born on July 10, 1937 in Sand Mountain, Alabama to Ella Mae Arrington and Preston Dobson. His siblings include Jimmie Faye Long and Lunnie Coleman Dobson. He moved to Marietta, Ga. when he was a toddler and later attended Blackwell Elementary, helped out on the farm, and delivered newspapers. Later, he attended Sprayberry High School and ran with the track and field team and graduated in 1955. He enlisted in the U. S. Army and was stationed in Germany from 1956-1959 in the 176 Signal Core where he earned his Sergeant rank. He married his sweetheart, Martha Gasaway, on February 13, 1960. They have been married 59 years. Ronald was employed at Honeywell as a Computer Technician for 11 years and at Robins Air Force Base as a Radar Technician for 22 years. In 1989-1994 he attended Georgia College and earned his Bachelor's and Master's Degree in Political Science. Ron taught at Georgia Military College and Macon College until 2012. Ronald enjoyed boating, traveling, helping friends and family, and serving at Trinity United Methodist Church, the local food bank and The Gideons International. His interests included helping people, building construction, computers, electronics, and politics. He was a kind, loving, humorous, giving, humble husband, father, grandfather and friend. He is survived by his wife, Martha Dobson, and son, Bryan Dobson, daughter-in-law, Sherry Dobson and five grandchildren, Paul Dobson, Brad Dobson, Jack Dobson, Ben Dobson and Rachel Dobson. "Pa" loved spending time with his family; he was our encourager and cheerleader. He will be missed greatly and we will try to continue his example of loving and giving to others in the name of Christ. There will be visitation on Friday, August 30th from 6:30-8:30 pm at A. E. Carter Funeral Home 1670 Atlanta Hwy Madison, Georgia 30650. The funeral is 11:00 am Saturday, August 31st. All family and friends of Ronald Dobson are invited. In lieu of flowers, Ron would appreciate donations to The Gideons International to buy Bibles (https://www.gideons.org/donate) (615) 564-5000.
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 31, 2019