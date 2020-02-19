Hubert "Dude" Dumas Sr.

Guest Book
  • "May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of..."
    - Doris
  • "May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow."
    - Doris (Lue)
Service Information
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA
31217
(478)-743-3331
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
Jones Brothers Mortuary
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA
Obituary
Hubert "Dude" Dumas, Sr.
Decatur, GA- Funeral services for Hubert "Dude" Dumas, Sr. will be held 11 AM Thursday, February 20, 2020 in the Chapel of Jones Brothers Mortuary. Rev. Clifford Little will officiate. Interment services will follow at Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Mr. Dumas, 63, passed away Monday, February 10, 2020.
Survivors include his son, Hubert David Dumas, Jr.; five sisters; one brother; three grandchildren; a step-father and a host of other relatives and friends.
The family may be contacted at 109 Lewis Dr., Dry Branch, GA.
Jones Brothers Mortuary, 3035 Millerfield Rd., Macon.


Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 19, 2020
