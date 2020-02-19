Hubert "Dude" Dumas, Sr.
Decatur, GA- Funeral services for Hubert "Dude" Dumas, Sr. will be held 11 AM Thursday, February 20, 2020 in the Chapel of Jones Brothers Mortuary. Rev. Clifford Little will officiate. Interment services will follow at Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Mr. Dumas, 63, passed away Monday, February 10, 2020.
Survivors include his son, Hubert David Dumas, Jr.; five sisters; one brother; three grandchildren; a step-father and a host of other relatives and friends.
The family may be contacted at 109 Lewis Dr., Dry Branch, GA.
Jones Brothers Mortuary, 3035 Millerfield Rd., Macon.
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 19, 2020