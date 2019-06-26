Hubert Giddens
January 13, 1943 - June 24, 2019
Culloden, GA- Hubert Giddens passed away Monday, June 24, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Thursday, June 27, 2019 at The Sanctuary Baptist Church with burial in Russellville Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Jeff Dean will officiate. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service at the Church.
Mr. Giddens was born January 13, 1943 in Eastman, Georgia. His parents George W. (Dick) and Jimmie Giddens, his son, Kenneth Giddens and his sister, Sally Smith preceded him in death. He was a founding member of The Sanctuary Baptist Church in Juliette, Georgia and owner of Culloden Fire & Safety. He was an avid fisherman and his best days were spent fly fishing and even better if he was fishing with his grandchildren.
Mr. Giddens is survived by his wife, Flora Giddens; daughters, Kim Giddens, Sarah (Dan) Curry, Karen (Jerry) Harrell and Joana (Chuck) James; sister, Wylene Pittman; brothers, George Giddens, JW (Aurella) Giddens and IJ (Kathy) Giddens; grandchildren, Nathan (Courtney) Perkins, Daniel Curry, Kaylin Curry, Gunnar James, Heather Thomas, Hannah Thomas, Brinson Abal, Jonathan Thomas, Anna Leigh Ingram, Chaz Giddens and Millette Giddens.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations The Sanctuary, PO Box 425, Juliette, GA 31046 or to Paul Anderson Youth Home, 1704 McIntosh Street Vidalia, GA 30475.
Published in The Telegraph on June 26, 2019