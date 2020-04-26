Hubert Jean Hildreth
June 14, 1926 - April 24, 2020
Macon, GA- Hubert Jean (Jean) Hildreth, 93, died peacefully during the early hours of Friday April 24, 2020. Jean, a native of Orlando, Florida, was born to George Hubert Hildreth and Ilabelle Evans Patterson on June 14, 1926.
He leaves his wife of 42 years, Dorothy (Thompson) Hildreth; his son, Ronald David Hildreth and his wife, Amy Herin; his step-daughter, Deborah Thompson MacMillan and her husband, Douglas Bruce MacMillan; three grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and many friends.
A long-time resident of central Georgia, Mr. Hildreth devoted his career to the service of his country and fellow humankind, working at Robins Air Force Base for 30 years.
Quietly selfless until the end, Mr. Hildreth exemplified generosity, discipline, and gracefulness.
A private, graveside service will be held on Sunday, April 26th with Minister Harry Goff officiating. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the , Central Georgia Chapter, 866 Mulberry Street, Macon, GA 31201.
Snow's Memorial Chapel, Cherry Street, has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 26, 2020