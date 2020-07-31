Hubert "Leonard" Maddox
February 04, 1957 - July 22, 2020
Jeffersonville, GA- Hubert Linton (Leonard) Maddox, Jr., age 63, passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020 in the chapel of Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Services, 765 Cherry Street, Macon, GA 31201.
Leonard was born on February 4, 1957 to the late Hubert Linton Maddox, Sr. and Katie Christine Maddox. He was predeceased by his wife, Patricia Maddox, the love of his life. He was also predeceased by his sisters, Deborah Maddox and Connie Sickles; and his brother Charles Albert Maddox. He is survived by his sisters, Patricia Huckaby, Martha Crosby, Linda Chavez, Elaine Chastain, Mary Furby, Emma Floyd and Lovie Miller; his brothers, David Maddox and Nathan Maddox; and several nieces and nephews.
Hubert was a truck driver in the transportation industry. He was a loving brother and loved fishing and the outdoors.
