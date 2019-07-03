|
Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hart's Mortuary and Crematory
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Hart's Mortuary and Crematory
Hugh Buchanan McMaster
June 10, 1959 - July 1, 2019
Macon, GA- Hugh Buchanan McMaster, 60, of Macon, passed away on Monday, July 1, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 10:00AM Saturday, July 6, 2019 at the chapel of Hart's at the Cupola, with interment immediately following the service at Riverside Cemetery. The family will greet friends Friday, July 5, 2019 from 5:00PM until 7:00PM at Hart's at the Cupola.
Mr. McMaster, originally from Tennille, Georgia, has been a resident of Macon for 35 years. A graduate of the University of Georgia, he was a member of Phi Delta Theta, where he continued to be active with the fraternity alumni group. He worked for 15 years as a Quality Assurance Manager for Ryder Truck Rentals and was a real estate investor in Macon. Most recently, he was the owner of Middle Georgia Garage Solutions, a Sears Garage Door franchise. Mr. McMaster was an avid golfer and a motorcycle and car enthusiast. He was a past member of Bons Hommes and a member of Idle Hour Country Club. Mr. McMaster was the son of the late William Chandler McMaster, Sr. and Edith Amelia Chappell McMaster.
Mr. McMaster is survived by his wife of 25 years, Laura Sweeney McMaster of Macon; son, John Chandler McMaster of Macon; brother, William Chandler (Faye) McMaster, Jr. of Tennille; sister, Paula McMaster of Macon; brother, David C. (Sandra) McMaster of Sandersville; twin sister, Susan M. (David) Sanda of Macon; sister-in-law, Cheri (Dave) Hall of Louisville, Kentucky; two brothers-in-law, Scott (Kristi) Sweeney and David (Lynn) Sweeney, both of Louisville, Kentucky; nieces and nephews, Kay McMaster (Charlie Buchholz), William Chandler (Gina) McMaster, III, Laura McMaster Bidot (Dr. Samuel), Charles (Mallory) Sanda, Amy (John) Payne, Emily Hall, Nick (Lynda) Hall, and Taylor Sweeney; and many great nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research or to the donor's favorite charity.
Please visit www.hartsmort.com to express condolences.
Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center at the Cupola, 6324 Peake Road, Macon, GA 31210 has charge of arrangements.
