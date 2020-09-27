Hugh Franklin Smisson, Jr. M.D.
March 21, 1926 - September 24, 2020
Macon , GA- Hugh Franklin Smisson, Jr., M.D., 94, passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020. A Celebration of his Life will be officiated by Dr. Jimmy Asbell and Dr. Laudis "Rick" Lanford on Monday, September 28 at Vineville United Methodist Church. The family will greet friends at Snow's Memorial, 1415 Bass Road, on Sunday from 4 until 6 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Stratford Academy, 6010 Peake Road, Macon, Georgia 31210 or Vineville Methodist Church, for Summer's Garden, 2045 Vineville Avenue, Macon, Georgia 31204. The family also wants to extend their deepest gratitude to his devoted caregivers for the love and dedication given to Dr. Smisson.
Dr. Smisson was born in Fort Valley, Georgia, the son of the late Emily Caroline Wright Smisson and Hugh Franklin Smisson and preceded in death by his wife LaWahna Dawn Rigdon Smisson, his daughter Summer Ione LaWahna Smisson Neel, his sisters and brothers-in-law, Emily Carolyn Smisson Duke (Leman Phelan Duke), Sandra Sylvia Smisson Tolleson (Mell Smith Tolleson), and sister-in-law, Joan Fox Smisson. Dr. Smisson grew up in Fort Valley where he was an Eagle Scout. He graduated from Fort Valley High School in 1943. He attended The Citadel for a year before joining the Army Air Corp serving in World War II. When he returned, he attended and graduated from The University of Georgia and was a member of Sigma Nu fraternity. After graduation, he taught school and worked for the United States Health Department. He met the love of his life in Fort Valley working in the peach packing shed. They married on Easter Sunday in 1953. Dr. Smisson studied medicine at The Medical College of Georgia where he was editor of the annual, president of his fraternity, president of the senior class, and president of the student body. He completed an internship in Macon where he met his future neurosurgery partner, Dr. Robert A. Clark. He underwent a residency in neurosurgery in Augusta, Georgia. Dr. Smisson returned to Macon in 1962 and joined Dr. Clark and formed the Neurological Professional Association. He was chief of staff at the Medical Center, president of the Bibb County Medical Society, president of the Georgia Neurosurgical Society, and a member of numerous professional societies including the Congress of Neurological Surgeons. He was passionate about medicine, his patients, and his colleagues. He was Chairman of the Board of Governors of Stratford Academy. He was a member of Vineville United Methodist Church.
Macon was his home for the past 58 years. His children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren brought him great joy. He was a world traveler visiting 6 out of 7 continents. He always said he had more fun traveling with friends and family than he deserved. He was the consummate gentleman.
Dr. Smisson is survived by his brothers, Francis Wright Smisson (Louise Scarborough Smisson), David Clayton Smisson; children, LaWahna Dawn Smisson Liipfert (Richard Burton Liipfert, DMD), Hugh Franklin Smisson, III, MD (Michelle Deanne Little Smisson); son-in-law, John Sanford Neel, Jr.; grandchildren, Richard Burton Liipfert, Jr., MD, LaWahna Dawn Liipfert Pyles, Pharm D (Byron Bryant Pyles), Summer Sterling Liipfert Grisamore (Matthew Grant Grisamore), Merry Burton Liipfert Rumer (Samuel Crawford Rumer), Hugh Franklin Smisson, IV, MD (Campbell Brogdon Smisson), William Benjamin Smisson, MD (Ruth Watts Smisson), Rigdon Adams Smisson (Bailey Dunn Smisson), Lauren Sophia Little, John Sanford Neel, Jr., Rigdon Smisson Neel, Summer Dawn Neel, Sanford Caroline Neel; great-grandchildren, Lila Dawn Pyles, Merry Byron Pyles, Lily Rigdon Pyles, Bryant Liipfert Pyles, Grayson Brewer Grisamore, Sterling Gray Grisamore, Genevieve Pope Grisamore, Bennett Grant Grisamore, Jesse Michael Adams, Jr., William Thomas Rumer, Patrick Crawford Rumer, Palmer Riden Smisson, William Harrison Smisson, John Hampton Smisson; and many nieces and nephews.
Visit www.snowsmacon.com
to express condolences.
Snow's Memorial Chapel, Bass Road has charge of the arrangements. View the online memorial for Hugh Franklin Smisson, Jr. M.D.