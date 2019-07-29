Hugh Giles
May 11, 1940 - July 27, 2019
Juliette, GA- Hugh Giles, 79, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019. Private services will be held with a public visitation from 5 until 7 PM Wednesday at Snow's Memorial Chapel, Cherry Street. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the Rescue Mission of Middle Georgia, 774 Hazel Street, Macon 31201 or the donor's favorite charity.
Mr. Giles was born in Pahokee, Florida the son of the late Rose Waters Giles and Herman Giles and was preceded in death by his brother, Herman Giles, Jr. He was a graduate of Lanier High School for Boys, attended Middle Georgia College, and graduated from the University of Georgia. Mr. Giles was a retired senior field underwriter for the Georgia Farm Bureau where he worked for 33 years and enjoyed his family and his farm in Deepstep. He was a United States Army veteran having served as a Green Beret.
Mr. Giles is survived by his wife of 54 years, Ann S. Giles of Juliette; sons, Hunter Giles (Jenny) of Juliette and Steve Slocumb (Betsy) of Macon; sister, Melba Giles of Macon; brother, Harold Gazaway (Elaine) of Florida; granddaughters, Katy Burton (Will), Alex Minor (Robert), Sulli Giles, and Annie Giles.
Snow's Memorial Chapel, Cherry Street, has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph from July 29 to July 30, 2019