Hugh Hamilton Leland, Jr.
February 11, 1936 - September 17, 2019
Kathleen, GA- Kathleen, GA -Hugh Hamilton Leland, Jr., 83, passed away at his home on Tuesday, September 17, 2019. A visitation for family and friends will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019 from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm at Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory. A Funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 11:00 am at Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory. Interment will be held privately.
Hugh was born in Jacksonville, Illinois on February 11, 1936 to the late Hugh Hamilton Leland, Sr. and Ann (Petty) Leland. He received his bachelor's degree in Electronic Engineering. Hugh then proudly served his country in the United States Army and later enjoyed instructing Aircraft Electronics at Central Georgia Technical College for several years. He previously was employed with PanAm, Eastern and FedEx airlines. He loved spending his time restoring classic muscle cars and attending car shows.
His memory will be forever cherished by his spouse, Floribeth Leland; children, Jeffery (Courtney) Leland of Acworth, GA, Veronica (Chris) Anderson of Roswell, GA, Mike (Cathy) Leland, Kim (Paul) Rigby; grandchildren, Jeffery Leland, Jr. and Weston Anderson; and Alex Leland.
It is with great honor that Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements.
View the online memorial for Hugh Hamilton Leland, Jr.
Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 20, 2019