Hugh "Morris" Jackson
September 10, 1945 - November 5, 2020
Cumming, Georgia - Hugh Morris Jackson of Cumming, GA died peacefully in his home on November 4, 2020. Morris was a graduate of both Georgia Southwestern University and Georgia Southern University with degrees in business and engineering. He was devoted family man, married for 33 years to his late wife, Karen. Morris was a lifelong Braves fan and loved to watch the Georgia Bulldogs and the Atlanta Falcons. He had a long career in the commercial construction business serving as a vice president of a large commercial construction company, Williams and Associates in Macon, GA.
Morris was preceded in death by his wife, Karen Scott Jackson and his parents, Gerald and Laurie Pollock Jackson.
He is survived by his daughters and sons-in-law, Daisy Jackson (Jeffrey Stephens) of Macon, GA and Annie Jackson Peterman (Jeffery) of Cumming, GA and his grandchildren Camille (Millie) Peterman and Jackson (Jake) Peterman of Cumming. He is also survived by his three step-granddaughters, Delia, Daria and Daphne Stephens of Macon, GA. He also had several nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at Oak Grove Cemetery in Americus, GA where he will be laid to rest with his parents and wife. Due to the prevalence of COVID-19 at this time, the family asks that only very close family and friends attend at this time.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the American Cancer Society
or Heartland Hospice of Cumming, GA.
