1/1
Hugh "Morris" Jackson
1945 - 2020
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hugh's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hugh "Morris" Jackson
September 10, 1945 - November 5, 2020
Cumming, Georgia - Hugh Morris Jackson of Cumming, GA died peacefully in his home on November 4, 2020. Morris was a graduate of both Georgia Southwestern University and Georgia Southern University with degrees in business and engineering. He was devoted family man, married for 33 years to his late wife, Karen. Morris was a lifelong Braves fan and loved to watch the Georgia Bulldogs and the Atlanta Falcons. He had a long career in the commercial construction business serving as a vice president of a large commercial construction company, Williams and Associates in Macon, GA.
Morris was preceded in death by his wife, Karen Scott Jackson and his parents, Gerald and Laurie Pollock Jackson.
He is survived by his daughters and sons-in-law, Daisy Jackson (Jeffrey Stephens) of Macon, GA and Annie Jackson Peterman (Jeffery) of Cumming, GA and his grandchildren Camille (Millie) Peterman and Jackson (Jake) Peterman of Cumming. He is also survived by his three step-granddaughters, Delia, Daria and Daphne Stephens of Macon, GA. He also had several nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at Oak Grove Cemetery in Americus, GA where he will be laid to rest with his parents and wife. Due to the prevalence of COVID-19 at this time, the family asks that only very close family and friends attend at this time.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the American Cancer Society or Heartland Hospice of Cumming, GA.
Condolences may be expressed at www.mcdonaldandson.com
Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home, 150 Sawnee Drive, Cumming, GA 30040, (770) 886.9899

Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
MCDONALD & SON FUNERAL HOME
150 Sawnee Drive
Cumming, GA 30040-2134
(770) 886-9899
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved