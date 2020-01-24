Hugh Lamar Jones
March 23, 1943 - January 22, 2020
Macon, GA- Hugh Jones, 76, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, January 22, 2019 at Pine Point Hospice. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Glenn Haven Memorial Gardens at 12:00PM.
Hugh was born on March 23, 1943 to the late Beatrice Jacobs and Luther Jones in Valdosta, Georgia. Hugh served his country faithfully in the United States Army as an E-2 at Fort Knock, Kentucky, where he was once awarded the Sharp Shooter award. Hugh was a welder by trade. He was a simple man who loved to smile and be around those he loved.
In addition to his parents, Hugh is preceded in death by his beloved brothers, Billy, Edgar, Dan, and Bobby Jones; sister, Emily Broome and lifelong friend and companion, Joan Lynn.
His memory will forever be cherished by his beloved sister, Joy Gerald of Chesapeake, Virginia; 3 Children; and 4 grandchildren.
The family expresses a sincere thank you to all the doctors and nurses at Navicent Health and a special thank you to Stephanie Johnson and Navicent Health.
Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 24, 2020