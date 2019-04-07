Hugh LaVern Hulett
March 7, 1938 - April 5, 2019
Eatonton, Georgia- Hugh LaVern Hulett, 81, of Eatonton, Georgia passed away Friday, April 5, 2018. A graveside service will be held Monday, April 8, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens, Macon. Reverend Gary Thompson will officiate. The family will have visitation on Sunday, April 7, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. till 8:00 p.m. in Fairhaven Funeral Home, Macon.
Born in Cartersville, Georgia he was the son of the late John Hulett and Mattie Patrick Hulett. He was the husband of the late Tammie Lee Gibbens Hulett.
Mr. Hulett was a member of the Lakeshore Community Church in Eatonton, Georgia and was a retired sheetmetal mechanic from Robins Air Force Base after 22 years of service.
He is survived by his daughters, Selia Smith (Johnny) and Sharon Carson; Sister, Johnnie Bell Sealy; Three grandchildren, Stacey Smith, Brittany Smith Ellis (Stephen), and Haley Carson.One great grandchild, Riley Ellis.
Friends may sign the online register at www.fairhavenmacon.com.
Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Macon, Ga. has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Hugh LaVern Hulett
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4989 Mount Pleasant Church Rd.
Macon, GA 31216
(478) 788-2929
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 7, 2019