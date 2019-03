Huina SiebertJuly 22,1954 - February 24, 2019Warner Robins, Georgia- Huina Siebert, 64, passed away at Atlanta Medical Center on Sunday, February 24, 2019.Huina was born on July 22, 1954 in Seoul, South Korea to the late Hyoin Park and Ukjo Baik. A devoted wife and loving mother, she dedicated her life to taking care of those around her. Huina was renowned for her culinary skills and loved to cook for her family and friends.Her memory will forever be treasured by her loving husband, Herschel Siebert, Jr.; daughter, Christina Siebert (Tom Herman) of Atlanta; son, Anthony Siebert (Christy) of Bentonville, Arkansas; and parents-in-law, Herschel Sr. and Margaret Siebert of Savannah.A visitation will be held on Saturday, March 09, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with a memorial service following at 11:00 a.m. to celebrate the life of Mrs. Huina Siebert at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church with Rev. David C. Brighton officiating.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mount Calvary Lutheran Church at 336 Carl Vinson Parkway, Warner Robins, Georgia 31088.Friends may go to www.mcculloughfh.com to sign an online registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with Mrs. Siebert's arrangements.