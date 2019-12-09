Ida Bell Raines
February 29, 1932 - December 4, 2019
Macon, GA- Graveside services for Mrs. Ida Bell Raines will be 12:00 noon Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Spring Hill Baptist Church Cemetery in Crawford County. Mrs. Raines was a Polio survivor and one of two African-Americans treated for Polio at Warm Springs, where President Roosevelt was treated. After her battle with Polio, Mrs. Raines worked as a hairdresser and eventually owned and operated a neighborhood grocery store called Dempsey Grocery on Dempsey Avenue.
She is survived by Lois Danielly (sister) of Macon, Georgia; King Solomon Raines Jr. (son) of Macon, Georgia; two grandchildren, LaTonia Raines of Kalamazoo, Michigan and LaDonna Stevenson (Rodney) of Duluth, Georgia; two great grandchildren, Tionna Parker daughter of LaTonia Raines and Chandler Stevenson son of LaDonna Stevenson (Rodney); one great great grandchild Neriah Waywood daughter of Tionna; and several other relatives and friends.
Hutchings Service
View the online memorial for Ida Bell Raines
Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 9, 2019