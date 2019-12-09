Ida Bell Raines (1932 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ida Bell Raines.
Service Information
Hutchings Funeral Home, Inc.
536 New Street
Macon, GA
31201
(478)-743-1212
Graveside service
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
12:00 PM
Spring Hill Baptist Church Cemetery
Crawford County, GA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Ida Bell Raines
February 29, 1932 - December 4, 2019
Macon, GA- Graveside services for Mrs. Ida Bell Raines will be 12:00 noon Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Spring Hill Baptist Church Cemetery in Crawford County. Mrs. Raines was a Polio survivor and one of two African-Americans treated for Polio at Warm Springs, where President Roosevelt was treated. After her battle with Polio, Mrs. Raines worked as a hairdresser and eventually owned and operated a neighborhood grocery store called Dempsey Grocery on Dempsey Avenue.
She is survived by Lois Danielly (sister) of Macon, Georgia; King Solomon Raines Jr. (son) of Macon, Georgia; two grandchildren, LaTonia Raines of Kalamazoo, Michigan and LaDonna Stevenson (Rodney) of Duluth, Georgia; two great grandchildren, Tionna Parker daughter of LaTonia Raines and Chandler Stevenson son of LaDonna Stevenson (Rodney); one great great grandchild Neriah Waywood daughter of Tionna; and several other relatives and friends.
Hutchings Service


View the online memorial for Ida Bell Raines
Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 9, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.