Ida J. Dinon
1930 - 2020
Ida J. Dinon
January 26, 1930 - May 4, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- Ida Jewel Smith Dinon, passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020. A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, May 11, 2020 at 11:00AM in Heritage Memorial Funeral Home chapel. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service from 10:00AM to 11:00AM. Ida will be laid to rest at 2:00PM in Andersonville National Cemetery.
She was born on January 26, 1930 to the late Walter Smith and Hilda Privett, in Henderson, North Carolina. Ida mostly kept to herself, but she loved gardening and watching TV. She will forever be remembered as a loving mother and will be greatly missed.
Her memory will forever be cherished by her children, Judy Dinon, Atlanta; Loretta Valentino (Joey), Macon; Gail Douglas (Jimmy), Warner Robins; Lisa Hernandez, Miami, FL; Patricia Solen, Dublin; 5 grandchildren; and 1 brother, Jimmy Bennett, Florida.
Published in The Telegraph on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
11
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Heritage Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory
MAY
11
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Heritage Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory
MAY
11
Burial
2:00 PM
Andersonville National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory
701 CARL VINSON PKWY
Warner Robins, GA 31093
(478)329-1400
