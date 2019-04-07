Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Ida Jeanette Rinehart Jones

October 25, 1940 - April 5, 2019

Macon, GA- Ida Jeanette Rinehart Jones died on April 5, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, April 8, 2019 at Ingleside Baptist Church Chapel with Dr. Mark Hudgins officiating. The family will greet friends following the service. Internment will be private. The family may be contacted at the residence of Morgan and Tammy Jones.

Jeanette was born on October 25, 1940 to the late John Morgan and Vera Rinehart. She was a member of Mikado Baptist Church. She was retired from Georgia Federal Bank. Jeanette was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Lee Jones, her sisters, JoAnn Walton and Mary Ingram and brother, Ronald Rinehart.

Jeanette was a devoted wife and mother. Her greatest treasures in life were her three boys, and her love for them was very evident. Jeanette loved time with her grandchildren and recently became a great-grandmother.

Jeanette is survived by her children – Raymond Neil Jones (Melissa), Milledgeville, John Morgan Jones (Tammy), Macon, and James Michael Jones (Kim), Macon; grandchildren – Ryan Michael Jones (Amber), Byron, Bradford Morgan Jones (Keilah), Juliette, and Haleigh Jones Watwood (James), Hampton, VA, great-grandson – Silas Morgan Jones, Juliette, as well as her sisters Marie Holliday, Tuscaloosa, AL and Kaye Montz (Grady), Marion, AL and numerous nieces and nephews.

A special thank you to the staff at Bolingreen Health and Rehabilitation for the care that you provided our mother while she was there, and for the moments many of you took out of your busy day just to say hello and see how she was doing.

To the Congregational Care Ministry of Ingleside Baptist Church we would like to thank you for your faithfulness in visiting our mother for the past 3 ½ years. You have no idea what your visits meant to her and her family. Those visits were impactful and encouraging to all of our lives. In honor of your ministry, the family request that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Ingleside Baptist Church at 834 Wimbish Road in Macon, Georgia 31210 to assist in continuing this great ministry.

