Ida Jeanette Rinehart Jones
Macon, GA- Ida Jeanette Rinehart Jones died on April 5, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, April 8, 2019 at Ingleside Baptist Church Chapel with Dr. Mark Hudgins officiating. The family will greet friends following the service. Internment will be private. The family may be contacted at the residence of Morgan and Tammy Jones.
The family request that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Ingleside Baptist Church at 834 Wimbish Road in Macon, Georgia 31210 to assist in continuing this great ministry.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 8, 2019
Funeral Home Details