Imogene "Jean" Smith
February 13, 1936 - September 10, 2019
Centerville, GA- Our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister, Imogene "Jean" Smith, peacefully passed away under the care of Church Home Rehabilitation and Healthcare on Tuesday, September 10, 2019. She was 83 years old.
Jean was born to the late James Nathan and Myrtle Boone Smith on February 13, 1936 in Cadwell, Georgia. She graduated from Cadwell High School. After attending business college, she was employed at Robins Air Force Base, where she met Bob. They married and settled in Centerville.
Jean loved her Lord and Savior and was a faithful and dedicated member of First Baptist Church of Centerville, where she was also a member of the Shining Lights Sunday School class. Jean also enjoyed serving alongside Bob in the Centerville Lions Club. Along with her church and other activities, Jean's most valued role was supporting her family. She cherished being a wife to her loving and devoted husband, Bob, and adored spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 63 years, Chief Robert A. "Bob" Smith, Jr.
Those left to cherish her memory are her loving daughters, Millie Beverly (Reuben) of Watkinsville, Pam Jenkins (Michael) of Bonaire, and Cindi Taylor (Dell) of Byron; grandchildren, Theresa Chafin (Sam), Nathan Beverly (Hope), Justin Beverly (Allyson), Stephen Jenkins (Julia), Ross Jenkins (Ashley), Benjamin Taylor (Meagon), and Jordan Taylor (Samantha); 17 great-grandchildren; sisters, Libby Price of Warner Robins and Barbara Malpas of Surgoinsville, Tennessee; and numerous dear nieces and nephews.
A graveside funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 12, 2019 in Parkway Memorial Gardens, where she will be laid to rest next to her husband, Bob. The family will receive friends at the cemetery one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given in memory of Jean Smith to the Centerville Lions Club, P.O. Box 464, Centerville, GA 31028 or to First Baptist Church Centerville, 108 Church St., Centerville, GA 31028.
Go to www.mcculloughfh.com to sign the Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.
View the online memorial for Imogene "Jean" Smith
Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 11, 2019