October 8, 1933 - April 11, 2019
Fort Valley, Georgia- Services for Inell Gibson Morris, 85, are 11:00A.M., Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Shiloh Baptist Church with interment at Willow Lake Memorial Gardens. Hicks & Sons Mortuary, Fort Valley.
Hicks & Sons Mortuary
2233 Anthony Roadd
Macon, GA 31204
(478) 788-4300
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 18, 2019