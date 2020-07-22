We, the Daughters of Fez Court#211, Oasis of Dover, Desert of Delaware sends their Sincere Condolences & Prayers on the loss of the Mother of Illustrious Potentate Jarkovey Jordan. Earth has no Sorrow, that Heaven can not Heal. Please know that the Daughters of Fez Court 211 are here to support and uplift you in the days to come.

“May the Peace of the Lord Fall upon You”

Sorrowfully submitted

IC Pamela Watson & Daughters of Fez Court 211