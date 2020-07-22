1/1
Inez D. Jordan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Inez's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Inez D. Jordan
Macon, GA- Private (Family Only) Graveside services for Inez D. Jordan will be held 10 AM Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Middle Georgia Memory Gardens Cemetery. Rev. Evelyn Wallace will officiate. Ms. Jordan, 61, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020.
Survivors include two children, Kelsecia (Jamozi) Lumsden, Jarkovey Jordan; three sisters; one brother; nine grandchildren; a devoted niece, Sharon (Henry) Rouse, and a host of other relatives and friends.
Public visitation will be held Wednesday, July 22, 2020 from 2 to 4 PM ONLY.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.


View the online memorial for Inez D. Jordan


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
Send Flowers
JUL
23
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Middle Georgia Memory Gardens Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA 31217
(478) 743-3331
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
15 entries
July 23, 2020
She was a very nice lady. Always soared above the fray. Take you wings Inez and take your rest with God.
Kim
Friend
July 22, 2020
Sis. Jordan, you are truly a Angle, you were a joy to always be around and loved by many. You will truly be missed. Rest in Heaven. Until we meet again. To the family my prayers are for you all to stay strong and comfort.
Eric Thomas
Friend
July 22, 2020
Deepest sympathy to the children, grand children and other family members of Inez Jordan. May God strengthen you and grant you his peace.
Earlean Jordan Lewis
Earlean Lewis
Friend
July 22, 2020
We, the Daughters of Fez Court#211, Oasis of Dover, Desert of Delaware sends their Sincere Condolences & Prayers on the loss of the Mother of Illustrious Potentate Jarkovey Jordan. Earth has no Sorrow, that Heaven can not Heal. Please know that the Daughters of Fez Court 211 are here to support and uplift you in the days to come.
“May the Peace of the Lord Fall upon You”
Sorrowfully submitted
IC Pamela Watson & Daughters of Fez Court 211
July 22, 2020
This one hurt me, My Sincere Condolences...you were a wonderful person and always treated me like a son...Love You
Tyronald Booker
Family
July 22, 2020
My deepest sympathy. As the days continue to pass I hope you find comfort and support in the people that surround you and the wonderful memories you carry in your mind and heart.
Mechelle Rochester-Newark, DE
July 21, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
The Taylors/lizella ga.
Friend
July 21, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Debra and Thomas Yarber
Friend
July 21, 2020
My Condolences and prayers to the Family of Inez Jordan. May God grant peace and comfort to each of you.
Darolyn Whisby
Friend
July 20, 2020
Very sweet and smart lady. Great person. Prayers for the family.
Donna Miller-Pollock
Coworker
July 20, 2020
Heartbroken. So sorry for the loss of Ms. Inez. She was a light every time we encountered her presence. She was very helpful to our team with our trauma planning and organization. She will be missed. Prayers for peace and healing.
Brandi Fitzgerald
Acquaintance
July 18, 2020
So very sorry for the loss of Inez. Prayers for the family and friends for peace and comfort.
Debra Kitchens
July 17, 2020
My deepest condolences go out to you and your family. As a long-time friend of your mother, I know how special of a person she was. I feel a great loss at this time.
Tony Porter
Friend
July 15, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. RIH
Tawanna Sapp
Friend
July 15, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Sheila Willis
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved