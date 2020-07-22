Inez D. Jordan
Macon, GA- Private (Family Only) Graveside services for Inez D. Jordan will be held 10 AM Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Middle Georgia Memory Gardens Cemetery. Rev. Evelyn Wallace will officiate. Ms. Jordan, 61, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020.
Survivors include two children, Kelsecia (Jamozi) Lumsden, Jarkovey Jordan; three sisters; one brother; nine grandchildren; a devoted niece, Sharon (Henry) Rouse, and a host of other relatives and friends.
Public visitation will be held Wednesday, July 22, 2020 from 2 to 4 PM ONLY.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements. View the online memorial for Inez D. Jordan