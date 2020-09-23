Inez Morgan Calhoun
Memorial Service
Macon, GA.- The service will be at 2:00p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in the sanctuary of Grace Primitive Baptist Church, 4579 Sardis Church Road near Macon, GA.
Inez "Nez" Morgan Calhoun passed away comfortably at her home on Aug. 27, 2020. Born to John Wesley Calhoun III of Macon and C. Inez Morgan Calhoun of Americus, Nez was a graduate with a BA and MA from the University of Georgia.
Before retiring from the Jefferson County Board of Education in Birmingham, AL in 2017, Nez served as Public Information Director for the district for 42 years, working with 16 different superintendents. She earned her Accreditation in Public Relations in 1980 and had been a member of the National School Public Relations Association since 1976. She served in numerous leadership roles during her time with NSPRA.
Nez was a charter member of the Alabama School Public Relations Association and is a past recipient of the Communicator of the Year award, the highest honor bestowed by ALSPRA members. She was also the inaugural recipient of the Nez Calhoun Distinguished Service Award for the ALSPRA Chapter.
For over 30 years, Nez was a member of Forum Women's Network through which she served as a mentor to professional women across the area. She was known affectionately to her friends and colleagues as "Duchess", a nod to her love of exquisite art, fine food and a wardrobe of whimsical clothes worn with panache.
Originally from Tifton, GA., Nez was preceded in death by her brother, William Morgan Calhoun of Tifton, and is survived by her other brother, Wes Calhoun of Dunwoody, GA.
Nez was a lifelong member of the Christian Science Church and was active with the congregation of the First Church of Christ, Scientist in Birmingham. Interment will be at Sardis Cemetery at Grace Primitive Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, please remember your favorite charity
in Nez's honor. View the online memorial for Inez Morgan Calhoun Memorial Service