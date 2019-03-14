Inez Whisby Lockett
Macon, GA- Funeral services for Inez Whisby Lockett will be held at 11 AM Friday March 15, 2019 at New Griswoldville Baptist Church. Rev. T.O. Rockmore will officiate. Interment services will follow at Middle Georgia Memory Gardens Cemetery. Mrs. Lockett, 63, passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019.
Survivors includes her husband, Willie Lockett; three children, Mary Jane Whisby, Maurice LaShawn (Quadralin) Whisby and Jordon Lee Lockett; two sisters, Mary Jewel Blash and Dorothy Mae Whisby; four grandchildren; four greatgrandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA 31217
(478) 743-3331
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 14, 2019