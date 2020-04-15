INEZ YAWN YANCEY
1932 - April 13, 2020
Rhine, GA- MRS. INEZ YAWN YANCEY, age 88, of Rhine, GA, died Monday, April 13, 2020.
A private family graveside service will be held on Thursday, April 16, at Fair Haven Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mrs. Inez was born in Milan and was most notably known as being an owner and operator of Yancey Bus Line with her husband for over 30 years. Inez was the daughter of the late JD Yawn and Lorene Kinchen Yawn and was preceded in death by her Husbands, Thomas Jack Yancey, Sr. and Oris Perry.
She is survived by a Daughter – Alicia Wilson (Tim) of Ft. Valley; 2 Sons – Tommy Yancey (Carolyn) and Terry Yancey (Cecelia) both of Milan; 5 Grandchildren – Bailey Hart, Josie Payne, Katie Beck (Brandon), Terry Jack Yancey (April), and Amanda Tompkins; 5 Great-Grandchildren; Brother – Ralph Yawn (Barbara); 2 Sisters-in-law – Mary Lois Yancey and Martha Henrietta "Girlie" Anderson; Brother-in-law – Willard Yancey. Stokes-Southerland Funeral Home of Eastman has charge of arrangements. www.stokes-southerland.com
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 15, 2020