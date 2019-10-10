Ira Bledsoe
March 30, 1933 - Oct. 8, 2019
Lizella, GA- Funeral service for Ira Bledsoe, 86, of Crawford County will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 11:00 am at Bethany Bible Chapel. Burial will follow in Bethany Bible Chapel Cemetery. Mr. Bledsoe passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Navicent Medical Center.
Mr. Bledsoe served in the Air Force and worked with Norfolk Southern for 29 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ira Bledsoe and Winnie Sutton; his wife, Patricia Hampton Bledsoe; granddaughter, Kelsey Walker and son-in-law, James Radford.
Survivors include four daughters, Carol Radford, Sharon Todd (Randy), Linda Walker (Mike) and Becky Glisson (Freddie); eight grandchildren, Michelle Peacock, Marsha Radford, Mark Todd, Johnny Walker, Ashley Walker, Nathan Bledsoe, Andrew Todd and Anna Cummings; ten great grandchildren; three great great grandchildren; one brother, JC Bledsoe and one sister, Zelphia Eller.
Visitation will be held on Friday from 6 until 8 at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Bethany Bible Chapel, PO Box 158, Lizella, GA 31052.
McLeighton Funeral Service of Roberta is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 10, 2019